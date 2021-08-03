Video – Busy day at Juventus with all international players returning

After an extended summer vacation, Juve’s remaining international players have now joined Max Allegri’s pre-season preparations.

Although the squad must remain in a “bubble” following two positive Covid-19 cases within the team, the fans gathered to salute the returning stars – even if they weren’t allowed to approach.

Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi arrived together, and they were then followed by their compatriot and captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Juan Cuadrado and Danilo also arrived for their routine medical checkups, following their participation in Copa America.