Video – Caceres and Amauri combine for the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2010, Alberto Zaccheroni’s Juventus hosted Gian Piero Gasperini’s Genoa at the Olimpico stadium in Turin for a Valentine’s day battle.

The exciting encounter eventually ended in a 3-2 victory for the Old Lady, but the club’s official Twitter account picked Amauri’s header as the Goal of the Day.

Martin Caceres deserved great plaudits for the assist, as he made his way past two Grifone players before sending a sublime cross towards the far post.