Videos

Video: Cagliari pull one back against Juventus

March 14, 2021 - 6:29 pm

Cagliari have given themselves a lifeline with just 30 minutes remaining on the clock, cutting Juventus’s lead down to two.

The Old Lady lead through a first-half hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, but will now have to keep focus in order to prevent a fightback.

Cagliari’s goal was actually pretty exciting, after a neat breakaway down the right, before Zappa cuts into the box to play in Simeone, who manages to hook his leg back to shoot home.


Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

Will Juventus get their three-goal lead back?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo completes his first-half hat-trick against Cagliari

March 14, 2021

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo doubles Juventus lead early on

March 14, 2021
ronaldo

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Juventus into the lead with trademark finish

March 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.