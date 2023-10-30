The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video of Andrea Cambiaso taking the “NBA Guess the Name” challenge.

The Bianconeri wingback displayed his knowledge of basketball by guessing NBA players based on their career trajectories.

The 23-year-old was largely successful in this task. He also revealed LeBron James as his all-time favorite player.

Nevertheless, Cambiaso was less impressive in the shooting challenge, only landing half of his attempts.

The former Genoa man opened his Juventus scoring account on Saturday in empathic fashion, scoring a late winner against Verona.