Video – Camoranesi and Trezeguet combine for the goal of the day

February 1, 2022 - 11:45 pm

On this day in 2004, Juventus hosted Chievo Verona for a Serie A fixture at the Stadio Delle Alpi.

The match didn’t offer much, as Mauro Camoranesi’s 10th minute strike was the lone difference between the two sides.

Stephen Appiah found David Trezeguet’s head with a sublime cross. The 1998 World Cup winner noticed the Italo-Argentine’s run, and put him through with a smart assist.

Camo made no mistake in front of goal, and his lovely effort won him the goal of the day, according to the club’s official Twitter account.

