Video – Camoranesi turns 45: His best highlights with the Azzurri

On Monday, Mauro German Camoranesi turned 45. The former winger played for Juventus between 2002 and 2010, and was one of the few loyalists who remained with the Old Lady after the demotion to Serie B.

The former Verona man was born in Argentina, but eventually he received a call from the Italian national team, and was a regular starter for Marcello Lippi as the Azzurri went on to lift the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Therefore, the Italian national team’s official Twitter account greeted Mauro on his birthday with a video containing some of his best highlights in the famous blue jersey.