Videos

Video: Candreva scores to give Juve fans a tense last 10 minutes of action

September 26, 2021 - 1:21 pm

Juventus will have to suffer through 10 more minutes of action after Sampdoria‘s Candreva pulled it back to 3-2 with just five minutes of normal time remaining.

The Old Lady looked like they were going to take the comfortable win on two occasions when taking a two-goal advantage, but the visitors clearly had other ideas.

This time it was Candreva who got his name on the scoresheet to give us a tense end to the 90 minutes, but we will surely be able to hold on here.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Juventus score a third to regain two-goal cushion over Sampdoria

September 26, 2021

Video: Sampdoria pull one back before the break with Juve powerless to deny them

September 26, 2021
Bonucci

Video: Leo Bonucci doubles Juventus’s lead as we close in on consecutive wins

September 26, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.