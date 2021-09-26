Video: Candreva scores to give Juve fans a tense last 10 minutes of action

Juventus will have to suffer through 10 more minutes of action after Sampdoria‘s Candreva pulled it back to 3-2 with just five minutes of normal time remaining.

The Old Lady looked like they were going to take the comfortable win on two occasions when taking a two-goal advantage, but the visitors clearly had other ideas.

This time it was Candreva who got his name on the scoresheet to give us a tense end to the 90 minutes, but we will surely be able to hold on here.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Patrick