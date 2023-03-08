Video – Carlo Garganese blames Allegri for Vlahovic regress

In the latest episode of The Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Carlo Garganese and Nima Tavallaey discuss Dusan Vlahovic’s concerning form at Juventus.

Gargenese notes how the Serbian was considered amongst the most promising young footballers in the world during his time at Fiorentina, which has become a mere distant memory at this stage.

The Italian football expert lays the blame at Max Allegri’s door, suggesting that the Juventus manager is unable to develop young players, presenting Dejan Kulusevski as a case in point.

For his part, Tavallaey wonders if Vlahovic regrets his decision to join the Bianconeri instead of high-flying Arsenal who were also on his trail.

