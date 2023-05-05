Video – Carlo Garganese explains how Allegri has lost the Juventus locker room

In a recent episode of The Italian Football Podcast, co-host Carlo Garganese explains in detail how Max Allegri has lost the locker room at Juventus.

The Italian journalist sheds light on some of the circulating news in the Italian media regarding rifts with some of his key players, with some reports coming from reliable sources.

While Dusan Vlahovic, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa are all reportedly unhappy with their manager’s tactics, an unnamed senior member of the squad is allegedly leaking news from locker room.

But while Garganese is calling for Allegri’s head, his co-host Nima Tavallaey thinks it’s nonsense, believing that the coach has done a solid job amidst the off-the-pitch chaos that marred Juve’s campaign.

You can listen to the full segment in the video below: