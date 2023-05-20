Video – Carlo Garganese explains why Pogba’s career could be beyond salvation

In the latest episode of The Italian Football Podcast, co-host Carlo Garganese wonders if Paul Pogba’s time at the highest level has come and gone.
The 30-year-old made his return to Juventus last summer, but had to wait till last Sunday to make his first start of the season following a series of never-ending injury setbacks.
Yet, he only lasted for 20 minutes against Cremonese before pulling a muscle, and Garganese feels that the Frenchman’s body is simply giving up on him.
The Italian journalist notes that the injury occurred at a time when Pogba was only attempting a cross rather than performing significant physical effort.
Therefore, this negative sign suggests that the player’s physical issues cannot be resolved, especially after getting on the wrong side of 30.
