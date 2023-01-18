Chiesa Allegri
Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career

January 18, 2023 - 10:38 pm

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday.

While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.

The journalist is most of all worried about the future of Federico Chiesa who has been featuring as a wingback under the guidance of the Livorno native. The Calcio expert considers it both as a disgrace and a “crime against football”.

Garganese urges the Euro 2020 hero to leave Juventus if Allegri remains at the helm for another campaign.



