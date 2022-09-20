Video – Carlo Garganese wonders if Juventus made a mistake by signing Di Maria

In the latest episode of The Italian Football Podcast, Calcio experts Carlo Garganese and Nima Tavallaey discuss Juve’s ongoing struggles, with the discussion centering around Angel Di Maria.
The Argentine was the main culprit during the embarrassing defeat at Monza last weekend, as he left his side with a man down for an entire half after elbowing Armando Izzo in the stomach.
Gargenese wonders if signing the aging winger had been a mistake from the management’s part.
The journalist argues that the player has passed his prime and could therefore sustain additional injuries at this stage of his career, while also questioning his motivation.
2 Comments
These are all opinions that are a little to late now. It’s easy to make this comment now but at the same time many were mentioning these exact factors before the signing happened. But this is what happens when a team is desperate and have a poor project in place. Winning for the sake of winning never happens. Juve has good youth. Now was the time to hire a coach that is good with youth and let them flourish. Rovella proved it this past weekend. Are you going to the scudetto? Who knows. The point is to build a team that will dominate for years. What juve is doing now is putting together a rag tag team in hopes of winning now. It doesn’t work and they proved it because that is what a lot of rivals we’re doing in the last decade to try to beat them.
the fact he took so long to decide could be a factor actually. the team is a mess with 0 morale and direction, but was he convinced even before that anyway? We`ll never know, but…it`s allegri`s pick. Don`t forget people, he said we only needed two players last season, and last season was `excellent`