Video – Carlo Garganese wonders if Juventus made a mistake by signing Di Maria

In the latest episode of The Italian Football Podcast, Calcio experts Carlo Garganese and Nima Tavallaey discuss Juve’s ongoing struggles, with the discussion centering around Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine was the main culprit during the embarrassing defeat at Monza last weekend, as he left his side with a man down for an entire half after elbowing Armando Izzo in the stomach.

Gargenese wonders if signing the aging winger had been a mistake from the management’s part.

The journalist argues that the player has passed his prime and could therefore sustain additional injuries at this stage of his career, while also questioning his motivation.