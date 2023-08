When Juventus and Milan clashed heads in Los Angeles, Carlo Pinsoglio was the unlikely recipient of the MVP award at the end of the match.

The third-choice goalkeeper entered the pitch in the second half and pulled off a couple of saves in the penalty shootouts to secure the Bianconeri’s win.

The club’s official YouTube channel posted a video of the goalkeeper reacting to some of the heartwarming messages he received from his teammates and fans alike.