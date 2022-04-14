Video – Carlos Tevez recalls his fondest memories at Juventus

Last week, Carlos Tevez paid Juventus a visit much to the delight of his old teammates and everyone else at the club.

The Argentine striker sat down for an interview with the Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel where he recalled some of his happiest memories in Turin.

The former Man United and Man City player explained how Juventus maintained a family atmosphere despite being a major club.

As for his favorite goals, he mentioned the one against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League as well as his solo effort against Parma.