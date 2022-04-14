Club News

Video – Carlos Tevez recalls his fondest memories at Juventus

April 14, 2022 - 10:45 pm

Last week, Carlos Tevez paid Juventus a visit much to the delight of his old teammates and everyone else at the club.

The Argentine striker sat down for an interview with the Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel where he recalled some of his happiest memories in Turin.

The former Man United and Man City player explained how Juventus maintained a family atmosphere despite being a major club.

As for his favorite goals, he mentioned the one against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League as well as his solo effort against Parma.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

uefa

Juventus to climb two spots in UEFA rankings despite early European elimination

April 14, 2022
Dybala

From England: Four-way battle for Dybala’s signature

April 14, 2022
miretti

Injuries continue to pile up for Juventus: Young midfielder doubtful for Bologna encounter

April 14, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.