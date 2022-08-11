Chiellini
Video – Carlos Vela talks about Giorgio Chiellini’s gamesmanship

August 11, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Last weekend, Giorgio Chiellini went viral as he deliberately decided to block a cross with his hands during LAFC’s 4-1 win over Red Salt Lake. The gesture earned the Juventus legend a yellow card, while some believed that he should have been dismissed.

But for his new teammate Carlos Vela, this incident simply proves how smart the defender is, and that his gamesmanship sets him above others.

The former Arsenal man explains how Chiellini always wants to win, which renders him an invaluable addition to the club.

