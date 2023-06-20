Video – Causio’s winner in the Coppa Italia is the Juventus Goal of the Day

The official Juventus Twitter account chose Franco Causio’s extra-time winner as the Goal of the Day.

The Bianconeri clashed heads with Palermo in the 1978/79 cup final held at the Olimpico Stadium in Roma.

The Turin-based giants found themselves trailing in the first minute when Vito Chimenti put the Rosanero in the lead.

Nonetheless, Sergio Brio equalized in the 83rd minute to impose extra time, and the legendary Causio snatched the winner in the 117th minute to secure La Madama’s triumph.