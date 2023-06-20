Causio
Club News

Video – Causio’s winner in the Coppa Italia is the Juventus Goal of the Day

June 20, 2023 - 2:00 pm

The official Juventus Twitter account chose Franco Causio’s extra-time winner as the Goal of the Day.

The Bianconeri clashed heads with Palermo in the 1978/79 cup final held at the Olimpico Stadium in Roma.

The Turin-based giants found themselves trailing in the first minute when Vito Chimenti put the Rosanero in the lead.

Nonetheless, Sergio Brio equalized in the 83rd minute to impose extra time, and the legendary Causio snatched the winner in the 117th minute to secure La Madama’s triumph.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Casadei

Report: Juventus keen to sign Chelsea youngster regardless of Vlahovic transfer

June 20, 2023
Filippo Inzaghi

Milan legend Pippo Inzaghi blames Allegri for ending his career

June 20, 2023
Zaniolo

Zaniolo, McKennie and more: Juventus and Galatasaray working on several fronts

June 20, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.