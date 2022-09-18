Video: Cecilia Salvai answers an emotional question about her return

Juventus woman star Cecilia Salvai has given an emotional response during a recent interview.

She was asked, “is there a dedication or thought you want to share upon returning to the field?”. Salvai answers the question with a lot of emotion.

She dedicates her return to a few people and starts talking about her family, her teammates, her coaches and the rehabilitation team. The emotion is clear and can be heard when her voice breaks and tears entered her eyes. It is a short video on Twitter but a must-watch for any Juventus Women Fans.