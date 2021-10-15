Videos

Video: Celebrate Trezeguet’s birthday by watching some of his best strikes

October 15, 2021 - 9:16 pm

David Trezeguet is one of Juventus’s best strikers of all time, and is celebrating his 43rd birthday today.

The former French international scored over 150 goals for the Old Lady, forming one of the best attacking partnerships ever alongside Alessandro Del Piero.

To celebrate his birthday, the club’s official website put together a skit of some of his best moments including some very special goals.

Has there been a better duo in our famous Balck & White?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ronaldo

Agent says because Ronaldo was Serie A top scorer for Juventus, he should win the Ballon d’Or

October 15, 2021
pogba

Real Madrid prepares an impressive offer to beat Juventus to Premier League star

October 15, 2021
rabiot

Arteta wants inconsistent Juventus star in his Arsenal squad

October 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.