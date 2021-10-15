Video: Celebrate Trezeguet’s birthday by watching some of his best strikes

David Trezeguet is one of Juventus’s best strikers of all time, and is celebrating his 43rd birthday today.

The former French international scored over 150 goals for the Old Lady, forming one of the best attacking partnerships ever alongside Alessandro Del Piero.

To celebrate his birthday, the club’s official website put together a skit of some of his best moments including some very special goals.

, ⚽️⚽️⚽️ A @Trezegoldavid goal compilation – no better way to celebrate the Frenchman’s birthday today — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 15, 2021

Has there been a better duo in our famous Balck & White?

Patrick