Claudio Marchisio
Video – UCL Twitter account celebrate Marchisio’s birthday with lovely backheel flashback

January 20, 2022 - 11:45 pm

On Wednesday, Claudio Marchisio celebrated his 36th birthday.

The retired midfielder spent the vast majority of his youth and senior career at Juventus, but his still earned the affection and respect of fans all over the globe.

The Champions League’s official Twitter account wished the Bianconeri legend a happy birthday by recalling his fabulous backheel in the 2015 final against Barcelona.

The Old Lady lost that the match against a terrifying Blaugrana led by the infamous MSN trio, but the Italians still earned praise for their brave performance.

