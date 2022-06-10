Juventus will take on Real Madrid in Los Angeles this summer after they announced a series of pre-season outings to be played in the USA.

The Galacticos showed true heart to win the latest edition of the Champions League, beating all of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in consecutive matches, and they will now face Club America, Barcelona and Juventus ahead of the new season.

The Old Lady will hopefully have some new signings to show off when we face-off against Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded squad on July 27.

Patrick