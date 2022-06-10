Videos

Video: Champions League winners announce pre-season clash with Juventus

June 10, 2022 - 8:45 am

Juventus will take on Real Madrid in Los Angeles this summer after they announced a series of pre-season outings to be played in the USA.

The Galacticos showed true heart to win the latest edition of the Champions League, beating all of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in consecutive matches, and they will now face Club America, Barcelona and Juventus ahead of the new season.

The Old Lady will hopefully have some new signings to show off when we face-off against Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded squad on July 27.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Pogba

Zidane could spoil Juventus’ plans of signing World Cup winner

June 10, 2022
Mudryk

Report – Juventus ready to move for 21-year-old Ukrainian

June 10, 2022
Soler

Juventus gets a boost as Barcelona drops out of the race for midfielder

June 10, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.