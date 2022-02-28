Video: Check out some of Moise Kean’s best bits to celebrate his birthday

Moise Kean will be celebrating his 22nd birthday today, with Juventus posting a highlight reel to celebrate his big day.

The Italian forward returned to the club on an initial loan deal in the summer, and has scored some important goals despite struggling to hold onto a regular first-team role thus far.

Moise initially joined the club in 2010 when he was just 10 years-old, and will hopefully build on his goal at the weekend when opening the scoring against Empoli.

Juve has posted up a clip of some of his best bits to celebrate his birthday as shown below.

2️⃣2️⃣ today and on the scoresheet this weekend! Happy birthday, Moise! 🎂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NFx1OhSjZK — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 28, 2022

Tanti Auguri Moise

Patrick