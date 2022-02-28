Video: Check out some of Moise Kean’s best bits to celebrate his birthday

February 28, 2022 - 5:31 pm

Moise Kean will be celebrating his 22nd birthday today, with Juventus posting a highlight reel to celebrate his big day.

The Italian forward returned to the club on an initial loan deal in the summer, and has scored some important goals despite struggling to hold onto a regular first-team role thus far.

Moise initially joined the club in 2010 when he was just 10 years-old, and will hopefully build on his goal at the weekend when opening the scoring against Empoli.

Juve has posted up a clip of some of his best bits to celebrate his birthday as shown below.

Tanti Auguri Moise

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

De Ligt

Juventus turns their focus to extending De Ligt’s contract

February 28, 2022
vlahovic

Mario Sconcerti says Allegri’s system suits new Juventus star

February 28, 2022
Frattesi

Inter Milan seriously battling Juventus for quality Serie A youngster

February 28, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.