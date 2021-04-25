Video: Cheeky Panenka penalty puts Juventus behind

Juventus fans held their breath as VAR checked whether to award Fiorentina a penalty for hand-ball, and it hasn’t gone our way, and Dusan Vlahovic has made no mistake in punishing us.

Adrien Rabiot was penalised for raising his arms in the box as he tried to scramble the ball away, and Dusan Vlahovic has scored against Juventus in successive matches.

The Serbian striker has put in the cheekiest effort to beat Szczesny, with his panenka sending the Polish goalkeeper out the way to put his side ahead.

Panenka alert 🚨 Fiorentina deserve their lead as Vlahovic produces a great penalty after Rabiot's handball is spotted by VAR 👊 pic.twitter.com/Jy3v8hQ6Hn — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 25, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Dazn & BeinSports

Not the brightest of starts for Juve, but there is plenty of time to set things right today.

Patrick