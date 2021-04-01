Video – Chelsea enters the race for young Juventus transfer target

According to the Sun’s official Twitter account, Chelsea have joined a host of European clubs chasing the signature of Gabriel Menino.

The 20-year-old midfielder currently plays for Palmeiras, who are in the midst of some financial woes.

The report believes that Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are already chasing the young Brazilian who could be available for a cut price of 13 million pounds as his club would find it difficult to turn down the offer in the current economical crisis.