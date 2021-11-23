Champions & Europa League, Videos

Video: Chelsea turn up the heat to make in 2-0 over Juventus

November 23, 2021 - 9:27 pm

Chelsea have been at their very best this evening, and it will be no shock to see Juventus trailing 2-0 at this point.

While they can count themselves lucky with the way in which they scored their opening goal, their second was neatly worked, and well deserved on the way they have played.

It was a second goal to come from their academy, with Chalobah getting the opener before Reece James popped up to add the second, becoming his club’s top scorer for the season thus far with five goals in all competitions.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

I would be looking to rest any players who may not have been at 100% this evening, with this match looking well out of site already at 2-0, and in fact they have added a third before I could finish posting this article… Video to follow…

Patrick

