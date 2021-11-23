Video: Chelsea’s quickfire double ends Juventus’s hopes of a result

Chelsea came into today’s game knowing that anything less than a win would see them resigned to second in their group, and they have completely dominated Juventus after just an hour of play.

All three of the home side’s goals have come from the club’s academy players, which you have to give them credit for, with Calum Hudson-Odoi adding to Trevah Chalobah and Reece James’ strikes.

It was another neat move, with our defence seemingly powerless in attempting to clear the ball while they continue to pile forwards against us, really showing their metal a they look to make a statement in the competition.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

I’m just happy that we haven’t suffered any injuries as of yet with a congested physio room at present, and can happily write this off. Thankfully we had already secured passage into the knockout rounds before this stage…

Patrick