Video: Chiellini and the team lift the Supercoppa for Juventus

January 20, 2021 - 10:26 pm

Juventus won the Supercoppa Italiana for the ninth time after beating Napoli 2-0 this evening.

The trophy is Andrea Pirlo’s first as a coach, and he will be keen to lift many more after an illustrious career on the pitch.

The Old Lady maintained a strong performance that gifted little to their opponents, but the Azzurri put up a fight and deserve credit for their part in the match-up.

This may well be the last season of Chiellini at Juventus given his numerous injury spells this term, but this will hopefully not be the last trophy we see him lift in our famous Black & White.

Patrick

