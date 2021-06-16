Video: Chiellini denied opening Italy goal before leaving the field

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini thought he had scored Italy‘s opening goal this evening, only for VAR to chalk it off.

The Azzurri have been on top from early on once again, taking a firm grip on proceedings almost from the starting whistle, and Switzerland currently look completely out of their depth.

Giorgio Chiellini looked like he had found the opener around half-way through the first-half, after controlling the ball from the corner before striking home, but it turned out that it was his hand that had controlled the ball.

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

The defender has since been substituted and replaced by Acerbi with what appears to be a hamstring injury, but on the plus-side, Manuel Locatelli has put Italy in the lead!

