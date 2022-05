This evening, Juventus and Inter will clash heads in the final of the Coppa Italia. This might turn out to be Giorgio Chiellini’s last final in a Bianconeri jersey, and the captain explains the importance of lifting the trophy for the club.

The legendary defender has taken part in a part in countless big occasions at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, and he told the club’s official YouTube channel how excited he is to relive the experience.