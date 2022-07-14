Chiellini
Club News

Video – Chiellini has to choose between between Messi and Ronaldo; Del Piero and Totti

July 14, 2022 - 9:00 pm

Former Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini agreed to take the “You have to answer” challenge, and ESPN uploaded a video showing the defender’s answers.

The Italian had to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, and he obviously picked his former teammate at Juventus. He also did the same when making preference between Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Totti.

Chiellini also picked Paolo Maldini ahead of Alessandro Nesta, and prefers Milan to Inter, as he used to support the Rossoneri as a child.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kean

Juventus will buy Moise Kean outright but they have a condition

July 15, 2022
Marko Arnautovic

“He cannot be transferred,” Bologna CEO reiterates their stance on Juventus target

July 15, 2022
Higuain Dybala mask

Video – Higuain replicates his stunning strike against Roma in MLS

July 14, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.