After beating Houston Dynamo by two goals to nil, Giorgio Chiellini’s LAFC have won the MLS Western Conference for the second year in a row.

The Juventus icon was in the starting formation, making sure his side maintained a clean sheet.

The legendary Italian defender was also a protagonist in the aftermath, leading the celebrations with the trophy in one hand and a microphone in the other.

LAFC will defend their MLS trophy next weekend when they clash heads against Eastern Conference winners Colombus.