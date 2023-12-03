After beating Houston Dynamo by two goals to nil, Giorgio Chiellini’s LAFC have won the MLS Western Conference for the second year in a row.
The Juventus icon was in the starting formation, making sure his side maintained a clean sheet.
The legendary Italian defender was also a protagonist in the aftermath, leading the celebrations with the trophy in one hand and a microphone in the other.
LAFC will defend their MLS trophy next weekend when they clash heads against Eastern Conference winners Colombus.
.@chiellini leading the celebrations as Western Conference Champs! 🎊@LAFC // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Zj9x1Myg3S
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 3, 2023
No Comments