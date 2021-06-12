Club News

Video – Chiellini leads emotional Italy chorus

June 12, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Sometimes, a national anthem can be more than just an hymn played at the start of a football match, but more of a war cry.

Italy hosted Turkey for the Euro 2020 opener, and when il Canto Degli Italiani played at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma, the emotions displayed by the Azzurri players were clear to see.

The eleven players on the field – led by Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini – looked focused, determined and united, and at the end of the day, they secured their first win in the tournament with a resounding 3-0 result.

