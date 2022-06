Ahead of his final appearance for Italy, Giorgio Chiellini was given a trip down the memory lane by his longtime teammate Leonardo Bonucci.

The two defenders recalled Chiellini’s fondest memories with the Azzurri, from his debut all the way to the glorious Euro 2020 triumph.

The list of events also featured the veteran’s brief appearance at the Olympics in 2004, the infamous Luis Suarez bite, the King Kong celebration against Spain as well as several others unforgettable memories.