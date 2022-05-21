Chiellini
Video – Chiellini’s side wins training match and pull off King Kong celebration

May 21, 2022 - 2:15 pm

On Thursday, Juventus held one of their last training sessions before the end of the campaign, as the team prepares to take on Fiorentina on the final round of Serie A.

Of course Giorgio Chiellini was at the center of attention as he heads towards the exit door after 17 years of service. The defender’s side won a training match, and his teammates paid tribute to the legendary captain by pulling off his famous King Kong celebration.

Paulo Dybala was also part of the team, as well as Weston McKennie who returns to full training after a long three-month layoff.

