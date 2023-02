On Tuesday, Juventus put their weekend woes behind them as they began their preparations for the all-important Lazio clash in the Coppa Italia Quarterfinal on Thursday.

While Arkadiusz Milik is out after sustaining an injury, there were some positive news for Max Allegri, as Federico Chiesa resumed training after suffering from a fatigue in the weekend.

Juan Cuadrado also trained with the rest of the squad as his return to the pitch is looming ever closer.