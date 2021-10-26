Video – Chiesa and De Ligt go head-to-head in sprint contest

Following the away draw against Inter last Sunday, Juventus have begun their preparations for the home fixture against Sassuolo this Wednesday.

On Monday’s training session, it appears that the players who started against the Nerazzurri were handed the day off and were subsequently replaced by youngsters.

Nonetheless, Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt were both present and insisted on challenging one another in a sprint contest.

While the Dutchman is definitely fast for a center back, the winger won the challenge as one would expect.