Video: Chiesa caps off fine team goal to put Juve ahead

Federico Chiesa has put away a finely worked team effort to put Juventus ahead against Sampdoria.

The Old Lady put paid to a wonderful counter-attack, with Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa combining perfectly to score.

Juve will be keen to keep up their impressive form in 2021 with another win as they look to close the gap on the top of the table, and Chiesa’s goal will not hurt their bid to do so.

Patrick