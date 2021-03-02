Video: Chiesa doubles Juve’s lead with some fine acrobatics

Federico Chiesa has put Juventus 2-0 ahead over Spezia this evening, and in some fashion.

It was another fine run from Bernadeschi down the left which allowed the team to get forward, just like for the opening goal, before our number 33 cut into the box to find his team-mate. Chiesa controlled the ball once before firing with his second, but the goalkeeper saved his initial effort and he manages to score almost from lying flat on the floor with an amazing strike.



Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

We finally look comfortable after what was a tough opening half of the clash, and we can relax on another three points taken.

Patrick