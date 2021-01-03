chiesa
Video: Chiesa doubles the lead for Juventus over Udinese

January 3, 2021 - 9:01 pm

Juventus have moved 2-0 up over Udinese thanks to Federico Chiesa.

The Italian grabbed his second Serie A goal of the campaign thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s set-up.

The Portuguese was the man to open the scoring of course, as he took full advantage of Aaron Ramsey’s interception by firing powerfully past the keeper, before teeing up Chiesa.

It was an amazing ball in behind the defence by Cristiano for the on-running Federico to run into the box and play with his left past the keeper.

We now look set to secure a comfortable victory over Udinese, who had looked like opening the scoring early on, only for VAR to step-in.

