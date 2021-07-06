Euro 2020, Videos

Video: Chiesa fires Italy ahead as country eye’s final spot

July 6, 2021 - 9:28 pm

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has fired Italy into the lead against Spain at Euro 2020, giving his side a strong chance of reaching the final.

The Azzurri have been amazing since the tournament kicked off, and nothing has changed since they kicked off against Spain this evening.

Italy soaked up plenty of pressure in the opening 45 minutes, but our star power has finally seen the deadlock be broken as Federico Chiesa scored with his first half-chance of the match.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Have Italy finally realised how important Chiesa is? Can he take them all the way?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Confirmed Italy side to take on Spain for a place in Euro 2020 final

July 6, 2021

EPL giants could compete against Juventus for Barcelona star

July 6, 2021
chiesa

Video – Best Juventus goal of the season QF round: Chiesa VS Bonucci

July 6, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.