Video: Chiesa fires Italy ahead as country eye’s final spot

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has fired Italy into the lead against Spain at Euro 2020, giving his side a strong chance of reaching the final.

The Azzurri have been amazing since the tournament kicked off, and nothing has changed since they kicked off against Spain this evening.

Italy soaked up plenty of pressure in the opening 45 minutes, but our star power has finally seen the deadlock be broken as Federico Chiesa scored with his first half-chance of the match.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Have Italy finally realised how important Chiesa is? Can he take them all the way?

Patrick