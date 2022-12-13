Video – Chiesa goes down in training in fresh injury scare

Juventus has been handed a fresh injury scare after Federico Chiesa went down in training today as he works his way back to full fitness.

The attacker suffered a long-term injury in January and only returned to the pitch just before the World Cup break, playing a few minutes in Juve’s last three games.

Serie A does not resume until next year, but Juve has been working hard to ensure they keep winning on their return, and Chiesa has been training with them.

However, the journalist Giovanni Albanese reports he may have been injured in training today after going down following some tough tackles.