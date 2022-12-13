chiesa
Club News, Videos

Video – Chiesa goes down in training in fresh injury scare

December 13, 2022 - 5:15 pm

Juventus has been handed a fresh injury scare after Federico Chiesa went down in training today as he works his way back to full fitness.

The attacker suffered a long-term injury in January and only returned to the pitch just before the World Cup break, playing a few minutes in Juve’s last three games.

Serie A does not resume until next year, but Juve has been working hard to ensure they keep winning on their return, and Chiesa has been training with them.

However, the journalist Giovanni Albanese reports he may have been injured in training today after going down following some tough tackles.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Rabiot

Report – In form Juventus man continues to attract interest

December 13, 2022
Singo

Torino desperate to hand a new deal to Juventus target

December 13, 2022
Arthur

Juventus gets a minor transfer boost as Arthur closes in on a Liverpool return

December 13, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.