Video – Chiesa makes his first steps after recovering from ACL operation

March 17, 2023 - 6:00 pm

Amazon Prime has recently released a docu-series on Federico Chiesa and his recovery path following his horrendous injury in January 2022.

The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a segment from the series showing the winger’s first unassisted steps. Almost a month after the surgery, the winger started his attempts to walk normally without crutches.

Thankfully, the Italian has now returned to action and looks healthy despite some occasional slight concerns. Nonetheless, this video proves how challenging the path can be.

