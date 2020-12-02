Champions & Europa League, Videos

Video: Chiesa marks two firsts as he opens the scoring for Juventus

December 2, 2020 - 8:32 pm

Juventus have wasted little time in securing the lead early into the first half thanks to Federico Chiesa.

The Italian has scored his first goal since joining the Old Lady on Deadline Day in October, and it is also his first ever goal in the Champions League.

Alex Sandro whips a ball right into the danger area, and Chiesa leaps high and wide to give us the early lead.

Will the Old Lady run away with the tie now?

Patrick

Avatar

