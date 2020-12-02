Video: Chiesa marks two firsts as he opens the scoring for Juventus

Juventus have wasted little time in securing the lead early into the first half thanks to Federico Chiesa.

The Italian has scored his first goal since joining the Old Lady on Deadline Day in October, and it is also his first ever goal in the Champions League.

Alex Sandro whips a ball right into the danger area, and Chiesa leaps high and wide to give us the early lead.

What a header from Federico Chiesa 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sPZB9IOuCt — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 2, 2020

Will the Old Lady run away with the tie now?

Patrick