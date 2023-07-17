Chiesa
Club News

Video – Chiesa, McKennie and more Juventus start arrive for pre-season

July 17, 2023 - 3:00 pm

On Monday, another host of Juventus players arrived at Continassa to join the club’s pre-season preparations.

Club captain Leonardo Bonucci stole the headlines but the list also includes Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie.

For their part, Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolò Rovella rejoined the squad following impressive loan stints at Bologna and Monza respectively.

Both players were part of Italy’s squad in the U21 European Championship, but it ended in a disappointing exit from the group stages.

