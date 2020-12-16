Serie A

Video: Chiesa opens the scoring in spectacular fashion

December 16, 2020 - 6:05 pm

Federico Chiesa has scored his first Serie A goal for his new club, as he puts Juventus 1-0 up over Atalanta.

The Italian recently opened his account in the Champions League, but has topped that goal of with a fine effort this evening.

Juve could well have been 3-0 up had Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata scored from their two close-range efforts, but they will no longer have to rue over those mistakes.

Should the match continue as it is, this could be a comfortable win.

