Video: Chiesa opens the scoring in spectacular fashion

Federico Chiesa has scored his first Serie A goal for his new club, as he puts Juventus 1-0 up over Atalanta.

The Italian recently opened his account in the Champions League, but has topped that goal of with a fine effort this evening.

Juve could well have been 3-0 up had Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata scored from their two close-range efforts, but they will no longer have to rue over those mistakes.

It's an absolute beauty from Federico Chiesa to put Juve ahead! 😍 Curled perfectly around the defenders and past the goalkeeper 🤤 pic.twitter.com/cVcGWlE4la — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 16, 2020

Zo, een lesje afdrukken van Federico Chiesa 💫

Op aangeven van Bentancur maakt de aanvaller zijn eerste in de competitie 💪🏻#ZiggoSport #SerieA #JuventusAtalanta pic.twitter.com/QllfIvJPv5 — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) December 16, 2020

What a way for Chiesa to open up his Serie A account for Juventus 💥 pic.twitter.com/Fudd4oQj1M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 16, 2020

Should the match continue as it is, this could be a comfortable win.

