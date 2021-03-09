chiesa
Video: Chiesa reignites Champions League life for Juventus

March 9, 2021 - 9:15 pm

Juventus were looking dead in the water as they trailed 3-1 to Porto on aggregate, but Federico Chiesa has just moved us within a goal of extra-time.

The Old Lady started the match brightly and looked likely to take the advantage early on, but thanks to a soft penalty their disadvantage increased.

We struggled to claw that lead back in the opening half, but we didn’t have to wait long after the restart to see the tie come back alive.

Chiesa is fast becoming a favourite of mine, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he was able to win this tie for us.

Patrick

Patrick

