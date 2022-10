For the first time since sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in January, Federico Chiesa returned to training with the rest of his Juventus teammates.

Following the win over Bologna, the squad was already in a good mood, and the winger’s return on Monday proved to be another major morale boost.

The Bianconeri are currently preparing for their must-win Champions League fixture against Maccabi Haifa which will take place at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night.