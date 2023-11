Juventus star Federico Chiesa took the “Guess the Player” challenge where he had to name current and former Bianconeri stars based on their career paths.

The 26-year-old managed to name them all, including the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Giorgio Chiellini and Lilian Thuram, although he had to resort to clues on some occasions.

The Euro 2020 also recalled a funny incident from his childhood, revealing how Gianluigi Buffon’s looks made him cry while appearing at the door.