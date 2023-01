While this weekend proved to be an agonizing one for Juventus, Max Allegri’s men had enjoyed a more prosperous outing when they hosted Udinese last week.

In the dying minutes, Leandro Paredes picked up Federico Chiesa with a lovely ball and the winger pulled off a fantastic control with his chest before flicking it towards Danilo who scored the winner.

The official Serie A YouTube channel identified Chiesa’s wonderful effort as the best assist from Round 17.