Video: Chiesa’s quick-thinking rewarded with equaliser against Napoli

Federico Chiesa has fired Juventus level against Napoli, although he can thank a slight deflection for the goal.

The Old Lady trailed thanks to Dries Mertens effort in the first-half, but the Old Lady came out in the second-half with power and have been rewarded after just 10 minutes of play.

The cross was only cleared as far as Chiesa on the edge of the box, who takes one touch before firing his effort on goal, but it flicked off Lobotka before rippling the net.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Can we go on and seal all three points now?

Patrick