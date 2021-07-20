Video – Chiesa’s vicious strike voted best Juventus goal of the season

In order to determine the best Juventus goal of the 2020/21 campaign, the club’s official Twitter account held a tournament with 8 entries, allowing the fans to vote for the favorite in each duel.

Eventually, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Inter in the semi finals of the Coppa Italia reached the final round, with Federico Chiesa’s ferocious strike against Atalanta in the opposing corner.

Quite deservingly, the Italian won the day, adding another honor to his stellar first season in Turin.