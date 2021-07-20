Federico Chiesa
Club News

Video – Chiesa’s vicious strike voted best Juventus goal of the season

July 20, 2021 - 6:15 pm

In order to determine the best Juventus goal of the 2020/21 campaign, the club’s official Twitter account held a tournament with 8 entries, allowing the fans to vote for the favorite in each duel.

Eventually, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Inter in the semi finals of the Coppa Italia reached the final round, with Federico Chiesa’s ferocious strike against Atalanta in the opposing corner.

Quite deservingly, the Italian won the day, adding another honor to his stellar first season in Turin.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pjanic

Juventus facing difficult path for Pjanic, but a deal can be found

July 20, 2021
Perin Szczesnny

Allegri hoping to restart with the same three goalkeepers

July 20, 2021
Griezmann

French report claims Barcelona have offered their striker to Juventus

July 20, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn July 20, 2021 at 6:26 pm

    Fantastic goal, fantastic player

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.